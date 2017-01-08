The Octopus watch might make a responsible person out of your kid

Let's say your tyke doesn't brush his or her teeth every night before bed. You could use the Octopus companion app to add a toothbrushing task, prompting an icon to appear on the kid's wearable at the same time every day. That iconography is crucial, by the way: JOY, the startup behind the watch, designed it so kids who can't read yet can still glance at and understand the reminders their parents have set for them. When the task is complete, the child taps the watch's single button to mark it complete, and they get a little celebratory animation. You know that strange sort of joy that comes with ticking a to-do off a list? That's sort of what the team is trying to invoke here.

Even better, the watch is meant to grow with these kids too. 4 year-olds would probably just appreciate the watch's colorful screen and bright bodies -- not to mention the octopus-shaped nightlight/charger combo -- but an 8 year-old might enjoy the level of self-sufficiency it offers. They've got their daily schedules, just like we adults, and accessing them by way of some cool hardware like their parents could foster a greater sense of self-sufficiency. After first struggling to manage a bunch of tiny cousins running around, my go-to strategy became treating them like tiny adults -- so far it's gone well because I'm recognizing their agency, and the watch operates on a similar concept.

The Octopus is also just a fun looking piece of kit. I couldn't actually fit the diminutive band around by wrist, but it's more than fine for kids under 9 or so. As you'd expect from a wearable that stands a better than average chance of being lost or destroyed, the JOY team didn't go crazy with the components. The screen is colorful but low-res and the single button was a little tough to press on some of the team's show floor demo models. On the flipside, though, it looks sort of like an Apple Watch... if Apple farmed the production process out to Fisher Price. The startup completed a Kickstarter campaign earlier this year, but with any luck, they'll be hitting doorsteps soon -- we're told shipping is set to begin this March.