VW's I.D. Buzz concept is a self-driving, electric microbus

For drivers, the Buzz borrows features like the augmented reality HUD and touch-sensitive steering wheel found in the I.D concept. The center console is also something VW is calling the "I.D. Box," which serves as the control panel for the driver as well as a detachable Bluetooth sound system that can be used outside the vehicle. But the real fun comes with Volkswagen's I.D. Pilot autonomous driving mode -- when engaged, the steering wheel retracts, the front seats can be turned around 180 degrees and the I.D. Box actually slides towards the rear so the folks up front can join the party in the back.

"The overall concept of the I.D. BUZZ points the way to the future," VW board member Dr. Frank Welsch said. "This concept vehicle is the world's first electric multi-purpose vehicle to be equipped with a fully autonomous driving mode. It carries the feeling of freedom of the Microbus over to a completely new era of mobility."

While the idea of an autonomous VW bus might bring to mind a picture of a vehicle piloting itself to some idyllic surf spot along the California coast as the passengers kick back in a smoke-filled cabin, a compact-but-spacious vehicle could also play a key role in the on-demand ridesharing network Volkswagen aims to build.