Indie game award finalists include 'Hyper Light Drifter' and 'Inside'

The list shares a lot in common with what we've seen from indie categories in other awards programs, although it's definitely not a carbon copy. You just have to look at the Game Developers Choice awards nominees, which were unveiled a few days ago by the same parent organization. They have a few picks in common, such as Hyper Light Drifter and Stardew Valley. However, you won't find Campo Santo's well-received Firewatch anywhere on the IGF list while it's virtually ubiquitous on the GDC shortlists.

This isn't to knock either organization, though, and the GDC's mix of big-name and indie finalists has a few intriguing choices. You'll see obvious picks like Dishonored 2, Overwatch and Uncharted 4, but some of the games haven't had much recognition elsewhere, such as Oxenfree (best debut and narrative) and Jonathan Blow's The Witness (best design and the innovation award).

You'll have to wait until the Game Developers Conference on March 1st to see who the winners are for both GDC and IGF. Whoever wins, it's evident that many 2016 indie games earned at least a brief moment in the sun.