Rare red nova explosion could add a star to the sky in 2022

Molnar's prediction comes after years of studying a star called KIC 9832227. His research has led him to conclude this is not only a binary star, but a "contact binary," where the stars are close enough to share atmospheres. They are so close, in fact, that Molnar expects they are only a few years away from merging into a red nova. "It's a one-in-a-million chance that you can predict an explosion," says Molnar, and with this kind of advanced warning, astronomers have a unique opportunity to watch the event as it happens.

What's more, we shouldn't have to wait for a research paper or the documentary being made about Molnar's work to come out to learn if the prediction was correct. Instead, all we'll need to do is look up, specifically towards the Cygnus constellation. The amount of energy released by the red nova should add a new, noticeably bright star to the night sky, if only for a time.