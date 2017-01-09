Samsung EV battery offers 500km range with 20 minutes of charge

The high density battery is designed to provide 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range or 80 percent of capacity in the time it takes for a quick roadside coffee break. For reference, that's more than what the average fully-charged Tesla Model S currently offers.

Instead of fitting cars with more battery cells, which in turn adds weight, Samsung hopes that by delivering smartphone-like fast charging, consumers won't suffer from range anxiety and will be able to drive longer distances without lengthy top-ups.

That wasn't the only announcement Samsung SDI made today at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2017. The company also confirmed an improved "21700" cylindrical battery, a large shotgun shell-shaped cell with "improved energy density, power and performance."

Major EV makers, like Tesla, are focusing on the 21700 -- named after its 21mm diameter and 70mm length -- which confirmed recently that its Gigfactory had begun full production of its own lithium-ion battery cells developed in partnership with Panasonic.