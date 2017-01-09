Samsung EV battery offers 500km range with 20 minutes of charge

By the time 2021 rolls around, a number of major car makers will have a varied selection of electric cars available. Developments in battery technology will dictate the range and features that these cars can offer, but Samsung wants to give consumers a brief insight into what will be available at the start of the next decade.
Samsung SDI, the Korean conglomerate's lithium ion and renewable division that provides power for auto giant BMW, today announced a "next generation" battery that offers 600 kilometers (373 miles) of driving and can be "fast charged" in just 20 minutes.