Image credit: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Samsung EV battery offers 500km range with 20 minutes of charge

Say goodbye to range anxiety (in 2021).

Matt Brian, @m4tt
3m ago in Transportation
Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By the time 2021 rolls around, a number of major car makers will have a varied selection of electric cars available. Developments in battery technology will dictate the range and features that these cars can offer, but Samsung wants to give consumers a brief insight into what will be available at the start of the next decade.

Samsung SDI, the Korean conglomerate's lithium ion and renewable division that provides power for auto giant BMW, today announced a "next generation" battery that offers 600 kilometers (373 miles) of driving and can be "fast charged" in just 20 minutes.

The high density battery is designed to provide 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range or 80 percent of capacity in the time it takes for a quick roadside coffee break. For reference, that's more than what the average fully-charged Tesla Model S currently offers.

Instead of fitting cars with more battery cells, which in turn adds weight, Samsung hopes that by delivering smartphone-like fast charging, consumers won't suffer from range anxiety and will be able to drive longer distances without lengthy top-ups.

That wasn't the only announcement Samsung SDI made today at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2017. The company also confirmed an improved "21700" cylindrical battery, a large shotgun shell-shaped cell with "improved energy density, power and performance."

Major EV makers, like Tesla, are focusing on the 21700 -- named after its 21mm diameter and 70mm length -- which confirmed recently that its Gigfactory had begun full production of its own lithium-ion battery cells developed in partnership with Panasonic.

