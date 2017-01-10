A white PS4 Slim is coming this month

In a move that will surprise no one, Sony has announced a new color variant for its cheaper, slimmer PlayStation 4. The new "Glacier White" option will launch in Japan for 29,980 yen (500GB) and 34,980 yen (1TB) on February 23rd. The 500GB model will then be released in Europe for €299/£259 a day later. Aside from the new paint job, there's no discernible difference between the console and its Jet Black counterpart. Before too long, however, it'll no doubt be offered in a range of exclusive bundles.