The Morning After: Tuesday, January 10th 2017

Presenting the Best of CES 2017 winners!

We debated. We argued. One of us even yelled. After a long night of going through our list of finalists, our editors settled on our winners for the official Best of CES awards. Winners include LG, Dell, Razer, Honda and, perhaps surprisingly, Fisher-Price.

Industrial espionage or desperate fans?

Razer's prototype laptops were stolen from its CES booth

Razer's CEO Min-Liang Tan confirmed that two of its concept products were stolen from its booth on the last day of the show. "I've just been informed that two of our prototypes were stolen from our booth at CES today," said Tan on his Facebook page. "We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue." In a later statement, the company said it was two of its three-screened laptops, currently titled Project Valerie, that were stolen at the show.

A world before smartphone apps.The iPhone's legacy, 10 years later

On January 9th, 2007, Steve Jobs gave the world its first glimpse of the iPhone. A decade later, and it's difficult to overstate the impact it's had. Associate Editor Jon Fingas looks at all the things that Apple has got right and wrong with its most popular product over the years.

One accidental dollhouse order led to lots of accidental dollhouse orders

Amazon's Echo attempted a TV-fueled shopping spree

Voice-activated devices can screw up -- just ask anyone watching a Microsoft gaming event with a Kinect-equipped Xbox One nearby. However, Amazon's Echo speaker caused more of that chaos than usual when a 6-year-old girl inadvertently ordered cookies and a dollhouse from Amazon by saying what she wanted. It was a costly goof ($170), but nothing too special by itself. Well, until San Diego's CW6 discussed the snafu on a morning TV show and one of the hosts made the mistake of saying that he liked when the girl said "Alexa ordered me a dollhouse." The channel then received multiple reports from viewers whose Echo devices tried to order dollhouses when their Echo device heard those magical dollhouse-ordering words from the TV.

