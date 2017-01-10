What's on TV: NFL playoffs, 'Lemony Snicket,' and 'Sherlock' finale

After (barely) surviving CES, we're greeted home by a TV slate stocked with returned programs. While Sherlock wraps up its latest run this weekend, we'll also be watching season premieres for Workaholics, Are You the One and Colony. Tonight, however, President Obama's farewell address dominates the airwaves. There aren't many game releases this week, while Blu-ray options include the second season of Mr. Robot. This week Netflix premieres its A Series of Unfortunate Events show, as well as a new comedy special from Jim Gaffigan. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Accountant (4K)
- Deepwater Horizon *4K)
- Homeland (S5)
- Mr. Robot (S2)
- The Birth of a Nation (4K)
- Max Steel
- Kevin Hart: What Now?
- xXx (15th Anniversary Edition)
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
- Rise & Shine (PC, Xbox One)
- Dead Effect 2 (Xbox One)
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva FutureTone (PS4)
- Road Redemption (PS4, Xbox One)
Tuesday
- Jim Gaffigan: Cinco, Netflix, 3AM
- We're Lalaloopsy (S1)
- President Barack Obama's Farewell Address, ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC/CNN, 9PM
- Teen Wolf, MTV, 9PM
- Bones, Fox, 9:25PM
- Good Behavior (season finale), TNT, 9PM
- The Real O'neals, ABC, 9:30PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime 9PM
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (season finale), A&E, 10PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (winter premiere), ABC, 10PM
- This is Us (winter premiere), NBC, 10PM
- Taboo (series premiere), FX, 10PM
- Killing Fields Discovery, 10PM
- Sweet/Vicious, MTV, 10PM
- Noisey (season premiere), Viceland, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8PM
- Unsung: Fat Joe, TV One, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
- Are You the One? (season premiere), MTV, 9PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 9PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9PM
- Modern Family, ABC, ABC, 9PM
- Frequency, CW, 9PM
- Nova, PBS, 9PM
- Star, Fox, 9PM
- NFL Turning Point, NBC Sports Network, 9PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9:30PM
- Workaholics (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10PM
- Blood & Fury: America's Civil War, American History Channel, 10PM
- Incorporated, Syfy, 10PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10PM
- Man Seeking Woman, FXX, 10:30PM
- Jeff & Some Aliens (series premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 7PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8PM
- The Great American Baking Show (season finale), 8PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30PM
- The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
- Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories that Changed America, ABC, 9PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
- Alone, History, 9PM
- Mom, CBS, 9PM
- My Kitchen Rules, Fox, 9PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 9:30 & 10PM
- Colony (season premiere), USA, 10PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10PM
- F*ck That's Delicious, Viceland, 10PM
- Pure Genius, CBS, 10PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Clinical, Netflix, 3AM
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story, Netflix, 3AM
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Sneaky Pete (E2 - 10), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Just Add Magic (S2), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- The Vampire Diaries (winter premiere), CW, 8PM
- Grimm, NBC, 8PM
- Last Man Standing, ABC, 8PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8PM
- Rosewood, Fox, 8PM
- Dr. Ken, ABC, 8:30PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9PM
- Emerald City, NBC, 9PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
- Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
- The Wheel (series premiere), Discovery, 10PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10PM
Saturday
- NFC Divisional Playoff Game: Seahawks vs. Falcons, Fox, 4:30PM
- AFC Divisional Playoff Game: Texans vs. Patriots, CBS, 8:15PM
- Open Marriage, Lifetime, 8PM
- Saturday Night Live: Felicity Jones / Sturgill Simpson, NBC, 11:30PM
Sunday
- AFC Divisional Playoff Game: Steelers vs. Chiefs, NBC, 1PM
- NFC Divisional Playoff Game: Packers vs. Cowboys, Fox, 4PM
- 60 Minutes, CBS, 7PM
- Sherlock (season finale), PBS, 7:30PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8PM
- The Librarians, TNT, 8PM
- Homeland (season premiere), Showtime, 9PM
- The Young Pope (series premiere), HBO, 9PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9PM
- Victoria (series premiere), PBS, 9PM
- The Rolling Stones Special, Starz, 9PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 9PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9:30PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10PM
- Conviction, ABC, 10PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 10PM