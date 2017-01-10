What's on TV: NFL playoffs, 'Lemony Snicket,' and 'Sherlock' finale

After (barely) surviving CES, we're greeted home by a TV slate stocked with returned programs. While Sherlock wraps up its latest run this weekend, we'll also be watching season premieres for Workaholics, Are You the One and Colony. Tonight, however, President Obama's farewell address dominates the airwaves. There aren't many game releases this week, while Blu-ray options include the second season of Mr. Robot. This week Netflix premieres its A Series of Unfortunate Events show, as well as a new comedy special from Jim Gaffigan. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).