Hacker's unofficial 'Watch Dogs 2' app is incredibly appropriate

After successfully linking GTA V to an iPhone, the same Hungarian hacker has now developed software that allows users to manipulate Watch Dogs 2 from their smartphone. Using the programming language, Python, YouTuber Planetleak DIY Projects has managed to recreate the game's Dedsec app on his iPhone -- and the irony of creating an iPhone hack for a game about hacking probably wasn't lost on him.
Thanks to clever keypress emulation and screenshots mimicking the look of the game's smartphone, the custom app instantly navigates a convincing replica of Watch Dogs 2's in-game menu via the iPhone's touchscreen. Hopefully the irony of creating an iPhone hack for a game about hacking wasn't lost on him.