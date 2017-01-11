Nintendo hid a secret message in the Famicom Mini

It's a cute, tongue-in-cheek message that calls back to Nintendo's history and acknowledges the passion that went into building the Classic consoles. "This is the hanafuda captain speaking," it reads, referncing Nintendo's original business of selling Hanafuda game cards. "Launching emulation in 3.. 2.. 1. Many efforts, tears and countless hours have been put into this jewel. So, please keep this place tidied up and don't break everything!"

The message is cute, but it's also an subtle nod to the persistent modder community. The developer knew someone would break into the console eventually. Of course, they were right. Still, it's a nice easter-egg for folks brave enough to fool around with the console's code.

