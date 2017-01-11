You can try to pre-order the Nintendo Switch in NYC on Friday

A limited quantity of pre-orders for the #NintendoSwitch will begin on 1/13 at 9AM while supplies last at #NintendoNYC. — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) January 11, 2017

Considering these are pre-orders and not sales of the actual Switch, it's unclear what "supplies" Nintendo is referencing here, but it's safe to assume the company has allotted a certain number of consoles for the New York City store. We've reached out to Nintendo for clarification and will update this story as we hear back.

Nintendo is no stranger to the complex systems of supply and demand: The company was accused of creating false shortages of the Wii for years after that console hit shelves in 2006. And just this holiday season, Nintendo rolled out the NES Classic Edition to plenty of hype, but online outlets sold out in seconds while brick-and-mortar stores across the United States received relatively small shipments.

I woke up at 5 this morning because a nearby GameStop got a shipment of NES Classics. I was fifth in line. They only had three. pic.twitter.com/ET9yh4byO9 — Jessica L. Conditt (@JessConditt) December 23, 2016

Nintendo is hosting a big live-streamed event for the Switch on Thursday, January 12th, at 11PM ET. This is where we expect to learn details about the new console, including its launch lineup and potential compatibility with Nintendo's existing hardware. We'll share a post with the embedded live stream tomorrow morning, plus we'll cover all of the Switch news as it breaks. Stay tuned.