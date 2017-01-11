Show More Results

You can try to pre-order the Nintendo Switch in NYC on Friday

But don't get your hopes up.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
59m ago in Personal Computing
Nintendo will open up pre-orders for its next console, the Switch, at its New York City store on Friday, January 13th, starting at 9AM ET. However, things aren't that cut-and-dry. Nintendo notes that there will be a "limited quantity" of pre-orders available "while supplies last" at the store.

Considering these are pre-orders and not sales of the actual Switch, it's unclear what "supplies" Nintendo is referencing here, but it's safe to assume the company has allotted a certain number of consoles for the New York City store. We've reached out to Nintendo for clarification and will update this story as we hear back.

Nintendo is no stranger to the complex systems of supply and demand: The company was accused of creating false shortages of the Wii for years after that console hit shelves in 2006. And just this holiday season, Nintendo rolled out the NES Classic Edition to plenty of hype, but online outlets sold out in seconds while brick-and-mortar stores across the United States received relatively small shipments.

Nintendo is hosting a big live-streamed event for the Switch on Thursday, January 12th, at 11PM ET. This is where we expect to learn details about the new console, including its launch lineup and potential compatibility with Nintendo's existing hardware. We'll share a post with the embedded live stream tomorrow morning, plus we'll cover all of the Switch news as it breaks. Stay tuned.

