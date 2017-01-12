C-SPAN's online feed cut to Russian television

Afternoon C-SPAN watchers got an unexpected interjection this afternoon, when its feed suddenly cut over to the Russia Today channel for a few minutes. Captured by Deadspin's Timothy Burke, the switch happened while Representative Maxine Waters was addressing the House regarding changes to SEC regulation. Of course, considering current events the threat of hacking has been considered, but in a statement provided to Engadget, C-SPAN isn't going there yet. According to the network, RT is a network it monitors, and as such, it is assuming there was just some routing issue at work. Some routing issue.