All electric trains in the Netherlands now run on wind energy

According to Brightvibes, the country's electric trains shuttle 600,000 people to their destinations in around 5,500 train trips per day. Those trips use up 1.2 billion kWh of energy per year, which can power all households in Amsterdam for the same time period. At this point in time, it takes an hour for a wind turbine to generate enough power to run a train for 120 miles. However, NS is looking for ways to lower their machines' consumption by 35 percent before 2020, so they can go farther for smaller amounts of energy.

