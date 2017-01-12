Greenpeace slams tech giants over dirty data centers

It's worth noting that this list only judges on their energy use, rather than their overall attitude towards the environment. It's not a surprise to see names like Apple, Google and Facebook sitting on top of the list, thanks to both their action and commitment to green energy and transparency.

Those companies that didn't release information about their energy footprint were given instant F scores for not doing enough. Unfortunately, that includes plenty of familiar names, including Twitter, Reddit and Hulu, all of which will need to do better in future.

There were also plenty of well-known tech companies that wound up getting poor scores for their energy consumption. Amazon Web Services (along with its client, Netflix), HBO, ASUS, Acer and Samsung's IT services division all got poor scores.

The 102-page report breaks down, as best as Greenpeace could ascertain, the energy mix used by each data center, their transparency and their attempts to secure greener power. Unfortunately, many of these businesses are either dragging their feet or aren't doing enough to show the world they're on the case.