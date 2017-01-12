HTC's 'U Ultra' flagship phone pairs AI with a secondary screen

When we say "familiar," though, we're not talking about the phone's design and materials. In fact, the U Ultra's look is unlike any in recent memory. Some of HTC's usual design flourishes, like the pill-shaped fingerprint sensor and the centered UltraPixel camera are still here, but designers traded the usual aluminum look for a finish that looks almost liquid. The frame is still made of metal but the back is covered in a beautiful curved glass that looks almost pearlescent under the right light. It's a gorgeous effect born from HTC's obsession with material science that plays well on all four U Ultra colors (black, white, blue and pink). And beyond all that, it feels pretty lovely in-hand too, though it helps that the U Ultra is a terribly sleek device -- it's just under 8mm at its thickest.

While you might notice those finishes first, it's the screen that makes the U Ultra feel so much like an LG phone. Well, the second screen, to be more precise -- it sits above the Ultra's 5.7-inch Quad HD Super LCD 5 screen just like it did on the V10 and V20. Sure enough, you'll be able to add shortcuts to apps and get weather readouts, but HTC is counting on artificial intelligence to actually make that second screen useful. On devices like the V20, for instance, notifications just appear as events occur, ultimately leading to a list sorted by time rather than importance.

Not so on the U Ultra. It'll only display notifications from people it thinks you want to hear from, though that requires some initial setup. Darren Sng, HTC's head of global product marketing, laid out situations where the phone would try to be proactive, too. Let's say there's rain in the forecast today -- the so-called Sense Companion will warn you on that second screen before you leave the house. And if a holiday rolls around and you don't have any pressing issues in your calendar, the assistant will shut off previously set alarms. (That last one sounds a little dicey to me, but we'll have to wait and see how well this works over time.)

Those machine learning smarts extend beyond just the second screen, by the way. Like with Huawei's Mate 9, the phone will attempt to suss out the underlying patterns in how we use our phones and allocate resources or shut down services in response. And just like basically everything else at CES (where HTC quietly showed off the new phone), you can talk to it through an array of microphones. Look closely enough at the U Ultra and you'll spot 4 of them dotting the body -- they're always on and always listening for your voice within a range of about two meters.