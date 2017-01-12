Microsoft releases an app to help you swap work shifts

If you're a shift worker, you might not have to worry about haggling for shift swaps in the near future. Microsoft has released its previously teased work scheduling app, StaffHub, and it promises to make life much easier for everyone from nurses to customer support reps. The Office 365-based software lets bosses easily manage schedules and send memos, which is helpful if you're tired of reading bulletin boards and group emails. However, the real power comes in the Android, iOS and web apps that you can use as a staffer: it's easy to trade shifts, find out who you're working with and keep everyone else up to date. If you know you can't come in one day, you won't have to spend hours trying to find someone who can fill in.
It won't shock you to hear that this isn't intended for personal use. Your employer will need one of four Office 365 plans (K1, E1, E3 or E5), and everyone needs an Office 365 account. All the same, this could be important for the working world. Most of the business software we cover is aimed squarely at the 9-to-5 office crowd. This is one of the few times when it'll make a difference for anyone whose hours aren't set in stone, especially those who rarely if ever access computers when they're on the job.