Microsoft releases an app to help you swap work shifts

If you're a shift worker, you might not have to worry about haggling for shift swaps in the near future. Microsoft has released its previously teased work scheduling app, StaffHub, and it promises to make life much easier for everyone from nurses to customer support reps. The Office 365-based software lets bosses easily manage schedules and send memos, which is helpful if you're tired of reading bulletin boards and group emails. However, the real power comes in the Android, iOS and web apps that you can use as a staffer: it's easy to trade shifts, find out who you're working with and keep everyone else up to date. If you know you can't come in one day, you won't have to spend hours trying to find someone who can fill in.