Nintendo Switch software won't be region locked

Play games from any territory on your console, wherever you live.

Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
11m ago in AV
Nintendo has always been aggressive with region locking, but that's changing with the Switch. That's right, the Switch will be able to play games from any territory. Meaning, importing games from Japan and playing them on your US-based console will be totally doable -- no need to buy a region-specific hardware for those anymore. Nor will you have to wait for a certain game to get translated to English. Hey, alright!

