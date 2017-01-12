Show More Results

'Super Mario Odyssey' puts Nintendo's plumber in the real world

Mario has escaped the Mushroom Kingdom.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
Super Mario Odyssey is Nintendo's latest Mario game and it's due to hit the Switch during the holiday season this year. The new adventure is a sandbox-style game that throws Nintendo's famous plumber into environments from the real world.

There's also something strange going on with Mario's hat -- it has eyes and appears to be sentient in some way. Nintendo didn't reveal many details about the plot of Super Mario Odyssey, but the hat definitely has a role to play. Also, Bowser and Peach are apparently having a royal wedding in the new game, but Peach doesn't look too happy about it.

This looks like the 3D Mario game that we spotted when Nintendo revealed the Switch back in October.

