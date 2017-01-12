'Super Mario Odyssey' puts Nintendo's plumber in the real world

There's also something strange going on with Mario's hat -- it has eyes and appears to be sentient in some way. Nintendo didn't reveal many details about the plot of Super Mario Odyssey, but the hat definitely has a role to play. Also, Bowser and Peach are apparently having a royal wedding in the new game, but Peach doesn't look too happy about it.

This looks like the 3D Mario game that we spotted when Nintendo revealed the Switch back in October.

Mario's hat looks quite unusual. What role will it play in this adventure...? Coming to #NintendoSwitch Holiday 2017. #SuperMarioOdyssey pic.twitter.com/c0SwnRAbo9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

