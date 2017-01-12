YouTube 'Super Chat' comments are a new way to support livestreams

Adding a Super Chat is easy: users just have to click the dollar sign in the web chat interface or Android app (iOS support is coming later) and pay to have their comment featured. The more you pay, the longer your chat message sticks. At least part of that payment is going directly to the creators, too -- giving fans a new way to support their favorite channels. Think of it as YouTube's version of Twitch Cheering, but without animated emoji.

Right now, the feature is only available on select channels, but Google plans to roll it out to more users by the end of the month.