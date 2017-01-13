'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' lands on Switch at launch

To help make the wait seem a little shorter, Nintendo also debuted a new trailer for the game, showing off a few familiar sights (like the Master Sword) as well as our hero of Time, Link rode on horseback, lighting up foes with fire arrows and of course, hang gliding and riding on horseback. It all looked seriously pretty, too. If you missed it during the stream, we'll embed it as soon as NIntendo puts it on YouTube, just be patient.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Nintendo's Switch event.