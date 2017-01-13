Lucasfilm says it has 'no plans' for a digital Carrie Fisher

Given the recent release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featuring an actor who died in 1994, and the recent passing of actress Carrie Fisher, perhaps it was inevitable there would be rumors she would get the same treatment. Lucasfilm has responded to murmurings that it is in negotiation to use her likeness, telling fans of the franchise that "Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa."

The use of the technology introduces some new questions about whether it should be used, and if so, when, but there may not be easy answers. In this case, however, it appears that Fisher's existing performances (and scenes already shot for the upcoming Episode VIII movie) will stand alone without any posthumous additions.