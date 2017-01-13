Nintendo's Switch Pro controller is refined, but not perfect

The most surprising thing about the Switch Pro Controller? Nintendo adopted a button layout that's similar to Microsoft's Xbox One controller, rather than its own previous entries. There's an analog stick in the top left of the controller. along with a second stick in the lower right. I've always found this to be a more comfortable layout than Sony's Dual Shock layout, which places both analog sticks at the bottom (something Nintendo copied with the Wii Pro controller). The revamped design is also a nice change from the Wii U Pro controller, which placed both analog sticks awkwardly at the top right and left (don't ask why).

Thanks to its curved hand grips, the Switch Pro Controller gave me flashbacks to Nintendo's (excellent) Wavebird for the Gamecube. It feels great in your hands, though I found the directional pad to be a bit stiffer than I'm use to (perhaps because it's not worn down with hours of gaming yet). Pressing the face buttons also felt shallow compared to Xbox One and PlayStation 4's controllers. For $70, I expected a much more premium-feeling layout.

It's also worth noting that the Switch's Joy-Con controllers actually feel good when attached to their Grip, which comes with the system. Sure, the buttons are smaller and there's no directional pad, but the Joy-Con were perfectly fine while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Simply put, there might be less of a reason for gamers to invest in the Pro controller this time around.