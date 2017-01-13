Run the Jewels include AR extras with 'RTJ3' physical editions

With the ARTJ iOS app, you can see content exclusive to all of that physical merch. The app includes visuals from a number of artists the hip hop duo has worked with in the past. Run the Jewels say that this is the "first phase" of ARTJ with more stuff coming later this year. This isn't the first time RTJ has embraced more immersive visuals to complement their music. Following Run the Jewels 2, Killer Mike and El-P teamed with The New York Times to release a virtual reality version of their video for "Crown." They also released a special edition Google Cardboard headset on Record Store Day last April to complement the "VRTJ" footage.

As was the case with the first two installments, Run the Jewels 3 was released digitally for free, but physical copies and other merchandise are available for purchase. The addition of AR content gives fans a bit of added value on top of the items they buy. At a time when streaming continues to dominate both digital and physical music sales, extras like this could persuade fans to open their wallets.