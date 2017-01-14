Show More Results

12 iPhone reviews in 3 minutes for its 10th anniversary

There were some high points and missteps along the way.

Engadget, @engadget
12m ago in Mobile
    The iPhone turned 10 on Monday, forever changing the course of smartphone history. But even game-changing devices, like humans, have good years and bad years. Remember antenna-gate? What about all of those dongles? And that time Apple tried to make the 5c happen. We've rounded up all our reviews (listed below) and also summed them up in one short video. Enjoy, and prepare to feel old: Remember when copy-and-paste on iOS was a big deal? Or when we thought the iPhone's killer app would be making phone calls? Yeah.

    In this article: apple, gear, iphone, mobile, video
    By Engadget @engadget

