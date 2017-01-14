The iPhone turned 10 on Monday, forever changing the course of smartphone history. But even game-changing devices, like humans, have good years and bad years. Remember antenna-gate? What about all of those dongles? And that time Apple tried to make the 5c happen. We've rounded up all our reviews (listed below) and also summed them up in one short video. Enjoy, and prepare to feel old: Remember when copy-and-paste on iOS was a big deal? Or when we thought the iPhone's killer app would be making phone calls? Yeah.
- The One That Started It All: the iPhone (parts 1, 2 and 3 -- hey, we had a lot to say)
- The One With The App Store: the iPhone 3G
- The One That Looked Like The Last One: the iPhone 3GS
- The One You Were Holding Wrong: the iPhone 4
- The One That Made Siri a Thing: the iPhone 4S
- The One With a Lightning Connector: the iPhone 5
- The One In All the Colors: the iPhone 5c
- The One With Touch ID: the iPhone 5S
- The Ones That Went Big-Screen: the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
- The Ones With the Pressure-Sensitive Screens: the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
- The One Where Apple Decided People Like Small Phones After All: the iPhone SE
- The One With No Headphone Jack: the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus