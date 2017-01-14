Next 'Titanfall 2' update mostly ignores the robots

The release will also include a new Coliseum map (again, a pilot-only mode), a new execution and fresh commander intros. All told, Respawn appears to be acknowledging the contingent of players that's almost annoyed by Titanfall 2's robot-centric gameplay -- you'll have considerably more variety if you prefer parkour-heavy infantry combat.

There's one main improvement that everyone can appreciate. You'll have the option to create your own multiplayer 'mixtapes' that include just the modes you want to play. If you only see yourself ever playing Amped Hardpoint and Bounty Hunt, you can include both in the rotation without having to switch from one to the other.