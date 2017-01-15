Virginia bill would effectively ban city-run broadband

Ars Technica notes that companies would also have the legal power to fight municipal broadband initiatives, and towns wouldn't be allowed to price below the equivalent baseline costs (such as fees and taxes) for a private business. In other words, municipal services would have little chance of undercutting the rates of their corporate rivals even if there was otherwise no legal barrier.

Not surprisingly, the bill isn't the result of a grassroots campaign. It's supported by lobbyists from the Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association, which has a vested interest in shutting down any attempts at fostering competition for existing cable/telco duopolies. As the Roanoake Times observes, Byron has received tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the VCTA, AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast and Verizon -- there's a strong financial incentive for her to spare these companies from having to boost speeds or lower prices.

It's just a bill, and Republican legislative majorities may not matter if the Democratic governor simply vetoes the measure if and when it reaches his desk before the November 2017 election. However, the proposal shows just how eager telecoms are to kill municipal broadband plans, and it won't be surprising if a change of state leadership produces a bill that eventually becomes law.