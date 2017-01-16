Mark Zuckerberg will testify in Oculus VR lawsuit this week

ZeniMax is seeking $2 billion in damages, nearly the amount that Facebook paid for Oculus. The company claims that Facebook purchased Oculus with "full awareness" that John Carmack, a "singularly experienced" employee, stole the tech. During opening remarks, a lawyer called it "one of the biggest technology heists ever."

In a revised 2016 complaint, ZeniMax also said Carmack "copied thousands of documents from a computer at ZeniMax to a USB storage device," and that he returned to take a "customized tool" for creating VR systems.

Facebook says the claims are without merit, and has previously argued that ZeniMax filed the suit as a "transparent attempt" to profit from the $2.3 billion dollar transaction. An Oculus spokesman told Business Insider "we're disappointed that another company is using wasteful litigation to attempt to take credit for technology that it did not have the vision, expertise, or patience to build."

With all that in the background, it'll be interesting to see how the case unfolds, as it may reveal previously unknown details around the development of the Rift headset. ZeniMax lawyers will reportedly ask Carmack, Luckey and other employees about how Facebook acquired Oculus, details of how the headset was invented and more. The $2 billion wouldn't make much of a dent in Facebook's moneybags, but we imagine that it doesn't want any lingering questions around its integrity.