The Morning After: Monday, January 16th 2017

Featuring 1,600 kilometers of real human hair.

Touring Dyson's ideas factory

Most of Dyson's big ideas (including its recent hair dryer) originated from its UK HQ, hidden away in the quiet English countryside. Richard Lai went to visit its New Product Innovation team, which has also worked on the company's 360 Eye vacuum bot -- and plenty of things we haven't heard of yet. Dyson spends a little more than $6 million per week on research and development: Here's where that money goes.

The company's latest wireless headphone efforts are a huge improvement.

Master & Dynamic's wireless MW50 headphones aren't perfect, but they sound great

At $449, M&D's MW50 headphones are currently the least expensive wireless option in Master & Dynamic's lineup, but that's still a lot for a pair of headphones. Chris Velazco says their blend of performance and style might be worth it for some of you. If you're looking for a phenomenal bit of road-warrior gear, or a perfect frequent travel companion, the MW50s fall short. But if you're mostly interested in hearing great music wirelessly and don't otherwise need many frills, your search should start here.

Combined security measure and stricter censorship.

China says app stores must register with the government

China sees mobile app stores as an untamed frontier with too much free expression and rampant malware, and it's determined to put a stop to both. As of January 16th, the Cyberspace Administration of China will require that all app stores register with the government, ostensibly in a bid to improve security. This could have a positive effect for Chinese smartphone owners, since they don't have official access to Google Play and its tighter security screening. Stores that frequently permit frauds and viruses could find themselves in hot water pretty quickly. However, it's bad news for anyone hoping to offer apps that normally won't make it past the censors.

Flame wars.

A visual history of gadgets that have burst into flames

Samsung isn't the only company that's struggled recently with faulty batteries. We've seen similar issues with hoverboards, a Tesla Model S and plenty of electric skateboards. Let's hope those non-exploding lithium-ion batteries get here soon.

But wait, there's more...