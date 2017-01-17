Emotional sci-fi game 'Alone with You' hits Steam next month

Alone with You tells a surprising story about relationships, love and friendship -- surprising because it stars just one living human as he attempts to escape an abandoned planet that's scheduled for implosion. His only companion is the space colony's artificial intelligence system and holographs of dead colonists. Through interaction with the AI system and nightly conversations with digital ghosts, the survivor discovers details about the people who used to inhabit the planet and how their lives collided.
And now, it's all coming to Steam.