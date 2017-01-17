Show More Results

FTC sues Qualcomm over anti-competitive practices

It reportedly pushes companies into accepting unfair sales and licensing terms.

Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
4m ago in Business
Comments
The U.S. is the latest country to target Qualcomm over anti-competitive behavior. The FTC announced this afternoon that it was suing the company over monopolistic tactics around its baseband processor business -- the hardware that smartphones and tablets rely on for network connectivity. In particular, the FTC claims Qualcomm "engaged in exclusionary conduct that taxes its competitors' baseband processor sales, reduces competitors' ability and incentive to innovate, and raises prices paid by consumers for cell phones and tablets," according to a court filing.

Developing...

