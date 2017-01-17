Today's the last day to save your Vines

If you've yet to rescue your data from Vine, then you can head into the app and go straight to your own profile page. Beneath your avatar is a Save Videos button, from which you can either back up the clips to your phone or get a download link. The latter is probably preferable, since it also comes with a log of your likes and re-vines for every clip you shared. You can watch those while you console yourself that you were only just one decent re-vine away from becoming the next King Bach.