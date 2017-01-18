Show More Results

Latest in Culture

Image credit:
save
Save
share

12 million declassified CIA files are now available online

You can now search info on Nazis, the Berlin Tunnel, UFOs and more.

Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Security
Comments
950 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

The CIA has posted a vast cache of nearly 12 million declassified CIA pages online, including info on Nazi war crimes, the Cuban Missile Crisis, UFO sightings, human telepathy ("Project Stargate") and much more. It's been a long time coming -- Bill Clinton first ordered all documents at least 25 years old with "historical value" to be declassified in 1995. The agency complied, but didn't exactly make it easy to see the trove -- you had to trek all the way to the US National Archives in Washington DC to get a peak.

The CIA did release an electronic database called CREST (the CIA Records Search Tool) in 2000, but you could only search document titles and still had to visit the archives to read each document. In 2014, a nonprofit journalism organization called MuckRock filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit pressing the CIA to post all of its documents online, but the agency said it would take up to six years to scan everything.

Journalist Michael Best even started a Kickstarter campaign, Buzzfeed points out, to raise funds to manually copy and scan the documents. The CIA finally agreed to post the entire database online last year, and has now made good on that promise.

So, is there anything juicy in there? Not likely. CIA Director of Information Management Joseph Lambert said the agency did one last check through the collection before releasing it, and did not reclassify any more documents.

However, there's no doubt a lot of thrilling stuff for historians, war buffs, UFO enthusiasts and others. The archives cover events from the 1940s the 1990s (each year, a new batch are declassified) and include details about the flight of war criminals from Nazi Germany, the quarter-mile Berlin tunnel built to tap Soviet telephone lines, internal intelligence bulletins and memos from former CIA directors, UFO reports and more.

Via: Buzzfeed
Source: CIA CREST Library
In this article: CIA, culture, declassified, FidelCastro, FOIA, History, MuckRock, security, UFOs
By Steve Dent @stevetdent
Steve should have known that engineering was not for him when he spent most of his time at university monkeying with his 8086 clone PC. Although he graduated, a lifelong obsession of wanting the "solitaire" win animation to go faster had begun. Always seeking a gadget fix, he dabbles in photography, video, 3D-animation, and is a licensed private pilot. He followed l'amour de sa vie from Vancouver, BC to France, and now lives near Paris.
950 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file