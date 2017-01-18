A new 'Fire Emblem' game is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Good news, Fire Emblem fans: Today Nintendo announced that the next major title in its tactical RPG series will be for the Switch -- making it the franchise's first game on home consoles in almost ten years. The bad news? You won't be able to play it until 2018.
The announcement was almost a footnote in today's Fire Emblem Direct, and revealed precious little about the game. All we know about the game is that it features another "full scale war" and that its the full "home console experience." It doesn't do a lot to bolster the Switch's meager launch line-up, but at least it's something to look forward to.