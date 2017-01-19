A single image of the Nintendo Switch tells us three things

The picture is strikingly different than other shots we've seen of the Nintendo Switch UI -- draping the bright, white menu theme shown in Nintendo's press conference with a darker theme. While it's likely this is just a simple "night mode" setting, it hints at the possibility that the Switch could have 3DS-like menu themes. This shot of the UI also has a new feature: a change user button, suggesting the Switch is a more sharable device than Nintendo's current portable. Finally, the image reveals two popular Nicalis titles previously unannounced for the Switch: Cave Story and 1001 Spikes.

Despite the Tweet reading like a playful tease for Nicalis games, it was apparently a mistake: the developer deleted the Tweet and image within an hour. Either way, more games, better sharing features and a darker user interface are all things we can get behind. Here's hoping we'll have access to all of it when the console launches