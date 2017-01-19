How to follow the Obamas after they leave the White House

The current version of the White House website will be preserved at ObamaWhiteHouse.gov by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The agency will also manage a new set of social media accounts designed to store the tweets, articles and photos released by Obama and his team over the last eight years. President Obama's musings under @POTUS will be preserved at @POTUS44, while his Facebook posts will be stored at facebook.com/POTUS44. Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will have their official tweets archived at @FLOTUS44 and @VP44 -- you get where I'm going with this, right?

The official White House handles will be passed over to the next administration. These include @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP and @FLOTUS on Twitter, Facebook.com/WhiteHouse and Instagram.com/WhiteHouse. No surprise there, really. (Although President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to keep tweeting from his personal account.) For a full breakdown of the changing accounts, it's worth perusing this White House blog post. While a massive undertaking, it's undoubtedly important to preserve the digital legacy of the President, the First Lady and the rest of the Obama White House team. Understanding how this group embraced social media between 2009 and 2017 will be vital in the future for historians, politicians and reflective citizens alike.