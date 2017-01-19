It's not exactly clear which agencies are using Media Sonar's tools, but Motherboard says the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Toronto's police department are most likely two of its customers. Further, it might have peddled its wares to authorities outside the US and Canada, as well. It apparently won an award for "going global" back in 2016 and mentioned going "into new geographies" before. Since the company keeps its dealings under lock and key, we can't confirm whether its tools are being used by oppressive regimes to monitor its citizens. Either way, it can't keep an eye on protests through three of the biggest social networks anymore.