Fujifilm's GFX 50S medium-format mirrorless camera costs $6,500

Fujifilm's new shooter features a massive 50.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, an X Processor Pro (same one that's on the X-Pro2 and X-T2), a 117-point autofocus system, as well as a high-res electronic viewfinder and 3.2-inch LCD touchscreen. Oddly enough, there's no 4K video support, with the GFX 50S only capable of capturing 1080p at 24, 25 and 30fps. That's going to be disappointing for users who were hoping to record Ultra HD content with this camera.

Naturally, since the GFX 50S is a system designed from the ground up, Fujifilm had to make fresh glass to work with it. That's why the company is introducing three GF lenses: the GF63mm f/2.8, GF32-54mm f/4 and GF120mm f/4, priced at $1,500, $2,300 and $3,000, respectively. Sure, you'll have to spend a pretty penny, but the GFX 50S has the potential to be one of the best cameras to come out in recent years.

We'll have more impressions soon, as Fujifilm is hosting a launch event for the GFX 50S in New York City later this evening. Until then, enjoy the images below.