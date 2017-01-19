Show More Results

Netflix enters the design world for its next docu-series

'Abstract' looks like 'Chef's Table' without the food.

Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
46m ago in Design
Next month, Netflix will debut a new documentary series called Abstract: The Art of Design highlighting on individual designers' work and methodology. It'll begin streaming on February 10th, and from the trailer, it looks a lot like the cooking-focused Chef's Table, but for design.

The eight-episode series will focus on eight designers from different disciplines: Graphic design, illustration, photography, architecture, interior design, set design, shoe design and automobile design. There are some pretty huge names in each category, perhaps most notable being the Danish architect Bjarke Ingels (think Via 57 West), Nike's Tinker Hatfield (think Air Jordans and Mags) and Fiat Chrysler's head of design Ralph Gilles (many, many cars).

Abstract: The Art of Design was produced by Wired's departing editor-in-chief Scott Dadich, who has written a hard-hitting advertorial about the show for the magazine and website. Dadich announced his departure from Wired last month (he's leaving to start his own design firm), and will be replaced by The New Yorker's Nicholas Thompson.

