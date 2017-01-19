Netflix enters the design world for its next docu-series

The eight-episode series will focus on eight designers from different disciplines: Graphic design, illustration, photography, architecture, interior design, set design, shoe design and automobile design. There are some pretty huge names in each category, perhaps most notable being the Danish architect Bjarke Ingels (think Via 57 West), Nike's Tinker Hatfield (think Air Jordans and Mags) and Fiat Chrysler's head of design Ralph Gilles (many, many cars).

Abstract: The Art of Design was produced by Wired's departing editor-in-chief Scott Dadich, who has written a hard-hitting advertorial about the show for the magazine and website. Dadich announced his departure from Wired last month (he's leaving to start his own design firm), and will be replaced by The New Yorker's Nicholas Thompson.