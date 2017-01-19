Use Roli Blocks to control Mac and Windows music production apps

What's more, Roli has a new Fader Mode for the Lightpad Block. This new feature makes it even easier to control the parameters you assign to the gadget with a new display mode. And yes, the tool works with both OS X and Windows software. The company is showing off a beta version of Dashboard at NAMM this week, but it's planning to ship the feature to all Blocks users February 16th. If you're not familiar with the gear, we caught up with RZA at CES to find out what makes the affordable gadget so compelling.