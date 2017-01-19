Samsung will explain the Galaxy Note 7 explosions Sunday night

Samsung:

Following several months of comprehensive investigations, Samsung executives will announce the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents and quality enhancement plan during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 23, 2017 at 10 am KST / January 22 at 8 PM ET. Samsung Electronics, as well as independent expert organizations who conducted their own investigation into various aspects of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, will share their findings. Samsung will discuss the findings of the investigations and unveil new measures Samsung has implemented in response to the incidents. The press conference will be livestreamed in English at www.Samsung.com.

Developing...