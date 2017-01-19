Swiss cops use anti-drone guns at the World Economic Forum

WEF spokesman Georg Schmitt explained:

"While drones have great potential, they have -- just as every new technology or aspect of the Fourth Industrial Revolution -- also a potential downside. The forum takes the safety and security of its participants seriously. It is therefore normal that we take any potential issue into account and prepare for it."

The HP 47 can block drones up to 1,000 feet away from sending data, including video feeds, back to their operators. It can also disable operators' remote access to their UAVs, as well as trap the machines within an invisible fence. Once the drones are trapped, authorities could either capture them with a net or shoot them down with the help of snipers.

A consulting firm told Bloomberg that it's much too early to estimate the size of the anti-drone market, but jamming devices are clearly becoming more popular as drones become more common. Both the military and private companies are developing their own guns and jammers. The Dutch National Police, however, resorted to training eagles to take down drones during emergencies.