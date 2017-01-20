Amazon UK will take £10 off orders over £50 today

Sometimes, it's nice to be appreciated. In Amazon's case, that means ranking number one in the UK Customer Satisfaction Index. While the company sits back and basks in the knowledge that it's scoring highly for professionalism, quality and efficiency, problem solving and complaint handling -- for the second year running -- it's extending an offer to all of its UK customers. For today only, if you place an order over £50, Amazon will take £10 off the total.

To get involved, you'll need to enter the discount code "BIGTHANKS" at the checkout and ensure that the products in your basket are all sold directly by Amazon. Like last year, digital items, gift cards or anything listed by a third-party seller won't count. If you've been putting off that New Year purchase, now might be the time treat yourself.