Show More Results

Latest in Internet

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon UK will take £10 off orders over £50 today

Just use "BIGTHANKS" at the checkout.

Matt Brian, @m4tt
53m ago in Internet
Comments
246 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Engadget Job Board

Associate Manager, Mobile Publishing at WB Games San Francisco

WB Games San Francisco - San Francisco, CA, United States

Software Engineer @ Pantheon at The Sourcery

The Sourcery - San Francisco, CA, United States

Product Manager at Tulē at Tulē

Tulē - San Francisco, CA, United States
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sometimes, it's nice to be appreciated. In Amazon's case, that means ranking number one in the UK Customer Satisfaction Index. While the company sits back and basks in the knowledge that it's scoring highly for professionalism, quality and efficiency, problem solving and complaint handling -- for the second year running -- it's extending an offer to all of its UK customers. For today only, if you place an order over £50, Amazon will take £10 off the total.

To get involved, you'll need to enter the discount code "BIGTHANKS" at the checkout and ensure that the products in your basket are all sold directly by Amazon. Like last year, digital items, gift cards or anything listed by a third-party seller won't count. If you've been putting off that New Year purchase, now might be the time treat yourself.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file