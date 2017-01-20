Fujifilm's GFX 50S pairs a huge sensor with a DSLR-like body

Compared to when we first saw it last year, we now know a lot more about the GFX 50S, including the resolution of its medium-format sensor -- which looks insane when you put it next to a Micro Four Thirds. Fujifilm says the camera I checked out at its event in NYC is the final production model, but the software is still being worked on. Having said that, I didn't notice any issues as I was taking shots or browsing the menus.

I was surprised by how light the GFX 50S felt the first time I picked it up, especially since it has the shape of a DSLR. Of course that changes as soon as you use it with the hefty 120mm lens, but overall I was expecting to be much heavier than it actually is (800 grams). If you've ever used a Fujifilm camera before, you won't be surprised to find the company's classic manual dials, which let you adjust settings like exposure compensation and select different shooting modes with ease.

Fujifilm says the GFX 50S can take 400 shots with a full battery, or 800 if you buy the vertical battery grip, though no word on how much that's going to cost yet. While the GFX 50S is likely going to be at the top of many medium-format camera buyers' lists, we'll have to wait to put it through its paces before slapping any conclusive labels on it. The camera arrives in February, so you have time to start saving up for it if you like what you see.