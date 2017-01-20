Show More Results

Google is putting legacy Drive apps out to pasture

The apps will shut down completely on April 3rd, 2017.

Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Google will completely shut down the older versions of Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides for both Android and iOS on April 3rd. People don't even have that long until they can no longer use them, though: starting on March 1st, users will get prompts forcing them to upgrade if they want to continue using the applications. Since the big G is phasing out really old iterations of the apps, those who've updated recently don't have anything to worry about. However, folks who've been holding off on upgrading due to hardware constraints -- lower-end Android devices, for instance, have smaller storage and tend to crash when they're too full -- have a decision to make.

Here's the full list of legacy Drive apps Google is shutting down:

  • Google Drive for Android (prior to version 2.4.311)
  • Google Docs for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Sheets for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Slides for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Drive for iOS (prior to version 4.16)
  • Google Docs for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12204)
  • Google Sheets for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12208)
  • Google Slides for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12203)

