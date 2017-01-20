PlayStation VR now supports 360-degree YouTube videos

We've seen glimpses of this functionality before. A handful of early PSVR owners received the update last December, but said the quality of the service was poor. That's because the videos were capped at 1080p and had to be stretched to accommodate the headset's 100-degree field of view. We're hoping that Sony and Google have worked out the kinks -- a huge library of immersive 360 videos would make PSVR a more useful and attractive proposition. If nothing else, it'll tide us over while developers work on new VR games, like the much anticipated Resident Evil 7.