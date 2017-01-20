PlayStation VR now supports 360-degree YouTube videos

PSVR is still a young whippersnapper in the virtual reality world, striving for parity -- and in games, superiority -- with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Today it's taken another step forward with support for 360-degree videos on YouTube. That means you can boot up anything on the platform, including a New York Times 'Daily 360' video, and move your head to change the perspective. You're stuck in one place, of course, but the experience is still fairly immersive, especially in comparison to the desktop YouTube experience (dragging around with your cursor isn't much fun).
We've seen glimpses of this functionality before. A handful of early PSVR owners received the update last December, but said the quality of the service was poor. That's because the videos were capped at 1080p and had to be stretched to accommodate the headset's 100-degree field of view. We're hoping that Sony and Google have worked out the kinks -- a huge library of immersive 360 videos would make PSVR a more useful and attractive proposition. If nothing else, it'll tide us over while developers work on new VR games, like the much anticipated Resident Evil 7.