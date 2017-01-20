The Vine Archive will keep the videos looping forever

The Vine Archive takes over the Vine.co URL, but with a handy index page to help you navigate the millions of archived video loops. If you're just here to browse, Vine has helpfully broken things out by categories like Sports, Animals, Art and Comedy, but the real news here is that Yeet never has to stop dancing and we'll always be back at it again at the Krispy Kreme.

Unfortunately, there's no longer an easy way to embed a Vine, so they're more or less frozen in six seconds of amber on their individual archive pages. Videos embedded in old pages will still play "while the archive is available," but the loop counts, likes and re-vines are all stuck in time as well. If you're a fan of the format, you can still shoot loops with the Vine Camera app, but you'll have to post them straight to Twitter. And if you'd rather not have your clips live on in perpetuity, you can still delete your account.