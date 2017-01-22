Dwarf planet Ceres' surface isn't what scientists expected

As much as we now know about Ceres, it's evident the dwarf planet still has a few surprises left. Astronomers have discovered that Ceres' surface isn't as carbon-rich as previously thought. A fresh batch of infrared scans shows that the surface is likely "contaminated" by material (dry pyroxene dust) from asteroid impacts, mixing in with 'wet' dust, ice and carbonates. While Ceres has previously been lumped into the same composition class as nearby asteroids, it turns out that it merely looks like its neighbors -- it's a different beast altogether when you dive deeper.