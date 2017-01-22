'Terminator' reboot will have James Cameron's oversight

The last few stabs at The Terminator movies haven't gone so well, to put it mildly -- you're more likely to have enjoyed the video game tie-ins. And that may well be due to the absence of James Cameron, who sold his rights back in 1984 and hasn't touched the save-the-future series since Terminator 2 in 1991. However, it might be close to getting the better treatment it deserves. Deadline sources hear that Cameron is in talks with Deadpool director Tim Miller to create a Terminator reboot. While it's not certain which path the movie will take (is it from scratch, a T2 follow-up, or something else?), it'd be promising to have the series' originator involved.