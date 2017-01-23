Show More Results

Latest in Science

Image credit: Colorado State University
save
Save
share

Blood-repellent metal could lead to safer implants

Your body would be less likely to reject this specially crafted titanium.

Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Medicine
Comments
320 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Engadget Job Board

Digital Growth Manager at Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple - New York, NY, United States

Sr. Manager, Mobile Publishing at WB Games San Francisco

WB Games San Francisco - San Francisco, CA, United States

Associate Creative Director at Ramsey Solutions, A Dave Ramsey Company

Ramsey Solutions, A Dave Ramsey Company - Nashville, TN, United States
Colorado State University

If you have to get an implant in the future, you may not have to worry quite so much about your body rejecting that life-enhancing technology. Colorado State University scientists have developed a titanium surface that's so blood-repellent that it fools your body into believing that there's no intruder at all. The team grew chemically modified layers that serve as barriers between the metal and organics, blocking any real contact. Fluorinated nanotubes were the most effective method of repelling blood in the experiments.

There's more work needed before the metal is ready for real-world use. However, it could easily lead to implants that are not only safer, but improve your quality of life. Implant recipients frequently need blood thinners to prevent clotting and the rejection that follows. With this augmented titanium, clotting might never happen. You wouldn't have to worry quite so much about losing your implant, and you wouldn't have to take medicine just to prevent a disaster. And when titanium is already used in many implants, it wouldn't require a major shift in technology.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file