Blood-repellent metal could lead to safer implants

There's more work needed before the metal is ready for real-world use. However, it could easily lead to implants that are not only safer, but improve your quality of life. Implant recipients frequently need blood thinners to prevent clotting and the rejection that follows. With this augmented titanium, clotting might never happen. You wouldn't have to worry quite so much about losing your implant, and you wouldn't have to take medicine just to prevent a disaster. And when titanium is already used in many implants, it wouldn't require a major shift in technology.