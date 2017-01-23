Faraday Future sued over missed payments on $2 million VR video

Faraday allegedly agreed to pay the $1,822,750 in three installments, but The Mill claims that it has only been paid once despite "repeated requests." And it wasn't the right amount, either. Instead of the agreed-upon $455,687.50, Faraday paid $20,000 for the work. It leaves a balance of $1,802,750 plus interest and other costs for the video.

At this point, it's par for the course for the company. In December we reported on the heap of lawsuits stacking up from unpaid vendors and that the company could be out of business by February 2017 if it couldn't secure funding at CES.

Since then, the automaker has racked up at least 64,124 reservation slots for its FF 91 SUV, but how many people ponied up for the $5,000 priority reservation isn't clear. Had that been the only way to pre-order (a free reservation was also offered) the company would've had over $320 million laying around -- more than enough to pay for the fancy holograms and VR video. The FF 91 is slated to begin production in 2018.

We've reached out to Faraday for more information and will update this post should it arrive.